Valentine's Day Love & Laughter at Mo...

Valentine's Day Love & Laughter at Morris Performing Arts Center

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The VALENTINE'S DAY LOVE & LAUGHTER PT. 3 show featuring Dru Hill , DONNELL JONES, Kelly Price , and hosted by comedian COCO BROWN will be at the Morris Performing Arts Center, South Bend, on Tuesday, February 14, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. 12:00 p.m. Tickets will go on sale at the Morris Box Office, by phone at 574-235-9190 or 800-537-6415, or online at www.MorrisCenter.org .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Bend Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help Dec 27 Good guy 1
is heroin a south bend problem? (May '11) Dec 27 Good guy 34
Walkerton Standoff (Jan '10) Dec 21 Cat glynn 2
Brian Kelly will not leave Notre Dame until the... Dec 10 Local 1
Notre Dame to fire Jack Swarbrick as athletic d... Dec 6 Local 1
Notre Dame Football to fire Brian Kelly as head... Dec 6 Local 25
Brian Kelly lied about staying in Notre Dame as... Dec 2 Local 5
See all South Bend Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Bend Forum Now

South Bend Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

South Bend Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Serena Williams
 

South Bend, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,791 • Total comments across all topics: 277,456,716

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC