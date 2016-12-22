Valentine's Day Love & Laughter at Morris Performing Arts Center
The VALENTINE'S DAY LOVE & LAUGHTER PT. 3 show featuring Dru Hill , DONNELL JONES, Kelly Price , and hosted by comedian COCO BROWN will be at the Morris Performing Arts Center, South Bend, on Tuesday, February 14, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. 12:00 p.m. Tickets will go on sale at the Morris Box Office, by phone at 574-235-9190 or 800-537-6415, or online at www.MorrisCenter.org .
