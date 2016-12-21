Table TalkNasty Women in the KitchenB...

Table TalkNasty Women in the KitchenBring hot ham sandwiches to the party

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: North Coast Journal Weekly Politics

Can we agree it's been a long year? Granted, this statement depends partly on one's political persuasion. But for roughly half of us , the fatigue that accompanies the holidays is particularly defeating this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Coast Journal Weekly Politics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Bend Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help Dec 27 Good guy 1
is heroin a south bend problem? (May '11) Dec 27 Good guy 34
Walkerton Standoff (Jan '10) Dec 21 Cat glynn 2
Brian Kelly will not leave Notre Dame until the... Dec 10 Local 1
Notre Dame to fire Jack Swarbrick as athletic d... Dec 6 Local 1
Notre Dame Football to fire Brian Kelly as head... Dec 6 Local 25
Brian Kelly lied about staying in Notre Dame as... Dec 2 Local 5
See all South Bend Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Bend Forum Now

South Bend Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

South Bend Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

South Bend, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,084 • Total comments across all topics: 277,436,178

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC