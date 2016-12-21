South Bend mayor moves closer to deci...

South Bend mayor moves closer to decision on DNC race

South Bend mayor moves closer to decision on DNC race - SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Pete Buttigieg, the mayor here who national Democrats often mention on the shortlist of rising stars in the party, said he is nearing a decision about whether to run for DNC chair and would step down as mayor if he were to win the job.

