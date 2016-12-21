South Bend Group Touts Tiny Home Movement
It's all the rage on cable TV, and now a group hopes South Bend, Ind., will become a pioneer in America's tiny house movement with a tiny subdivision on the city's near northwest side. The South Bend Tribune reported that the plans, still in the concept stage, would involve six to eight tiny houses, defined as measuring 250 to 400 square feet, built on permanent foundations across two vacant lots, said organizer Mike Keen, a retired professor of sociology at Indiana University South Bend and founder of the school's Center for a Sustainable Future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RV Business.
Add your comments below
South Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walkerton Standoff (Jan '10)
|Dec 21
|Cat glynn
|2
|Brian Kelly will not leave Notre Dame until the...
|Dec 10
|Local
|1
|Notre Dame to fire Jack Swarbrick as athletic d...
|Dec 6
|Local
|1
|Notre Dame Football to fire Brian Kelly as head...
|Dec 6
|Local
|25
|Brian Kelly lied about staying in Notre Dame as...
|Dec 2
|Local
|5
|Police misconduct seen in half of South Bend co...
|Nov 30
|Citizen
|1
|NBC to terminate the contract with Notre Dame o...
|Nov 24
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC