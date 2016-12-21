South Bend Group Touts Tiny Home Movement

It's all the rage on cable TV, and now a group hopes South Bend, Ind., will become a pioneer in America's tiny house movement with a tiny subdivision on the city's near northwest side. The South Bend Tribune reported that the plans, still in the concept stage, would involve six to eight tiny houses, defined as measuring 250 to 400 square feet, built on permanent foundations across two vacant lots, said organizer Mike Keen, a retired professor of sociology at Indiana University South Bend and founder of the school's Center for a Sustainable Future.

