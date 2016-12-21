Report: South Bend mayor Pete Buttegieg considering DNC chair run
According to a report by Politico , South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg is considering throwing his hat in the ring for the DNC chair. The article cites anonymous sources who say he's been in talks with other DNC members, and he's "listening and thinking about it."
