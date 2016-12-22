Public offered chances to view TIF district map
Now, town residents will get a couple of chances to voice their opinions to the newly created redevelopment commission and the town council. A public hearing is set for 6 p.m. Jan. 2 during the redevelopment commission's meeting, and another one will be at the start of the town council's meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 3. Both meetings are at Crothersville Town Hall, 111 E. Howard St. Town residents interested in viewing the map and parcel information may stop by the town hall during regular business hours.
