Northern Indiana girl, 9, dies after fall on family's farm
Northern Indiana police say a 9-year-old girl has died on her family's farm after she apparently fell from a gate. The St. Joseph County Police Department says Chelsie Hill was pronounced dead Tuesday evening at her family's farm near Wakarusa , about 20 miles southeast of South Bend.
