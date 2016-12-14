Move Beyond Live on Tour Comes to Mor...

Move Beyond Live on Tour Comes to Morris Performing Arts Center

Wednesday Dec 14

Following the sold-out successes of both its 2014 inaugural run and a fan-demanded sophomore run in 2015, Move Live on Tour, featuring powerhouse duo JULIANNE & Derek Hough , is back and better than ever in 2017 with an all-new experience - MOVE - BEYOND - LIVE ON TOUR. Julianne and Derek stopped by Good Morning America this morning to make their nationwide announcement, performing at the Times Squares studio and giving fans a taste of the high-energy choreography expected from the tour.

South Bend, IN

