Mississippi State freshman Hankerson ...

Mississippi State freshman Hankerson arrested, suspended

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 1 Read more: Washington Times

Multiple media outlets report MSU Police arrested Hankerson, of South Bend, Indiana, at 6:18 p.m. Wednesday. He was released after posting $1,000 bail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Bend Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Walkerton Standoff (Jan '10) Dec 21 Cat glynn 2
Brian Kelly will not leave Notre Dame until the... Dec 10 Local 1
Notre Dame to fire Jack Swarbrick as athletic d... Dec 6 Local 1
Notre Dame Football to fire Brian Kelly as head... Dec 6 Local 25
Brian Kelly lied about staying in Notre Dame as... Dec 2 Local 5
News Police misconduct seen in half of South Bend co... Nov 30 Citizen 1
NBC to terminate the contract with Notre Dame o... Nov 24 Local 1
See all South Bend Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Bend Forum Now

South Bend Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

South Bend Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

South Bend, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,607 • Total comments across all topics: 277,317,804

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC