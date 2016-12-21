Meet October London: The Multi-Talent...

Meet October London: The Multi-Talented Artist Co-Signed By Snoop Dogg & Jazze Pha

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 12 Read more: HipHopDx

The Holiday season is upon us and there isn't a better example than the numerous television specials that turned up, including Taraji P. Henson's Somewhere during the broadcast, singer/songwriter/producer October London added another check on his breakout 2016 by performing his Christmas-themed "Santa Drop Me Some Loot." Linking up with Atlanta's esteemed producer Jazze Pha before connecting with Snoop Dogg , the South Bend, Indiana native hasn't stopped making major moves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HipHopDx.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Bend Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Walkerton Standoff (Jan '10) Dec 21 Cat glynn 2
Brian Kelly will not leave Notre Dame until the... Dec 10 Local 1
Notre Dame to fire Jack Swarbrick as athletic d... Dec 6 Local 1
Notre Dame Football to fire Brian Kelly as head... Dec 6 Local 25
Brian Kelly lied about staying in Notre Dame as... Dec 2 Local 5
News Police misconduct seen in half of South Bend co... Nov 30 Citizen 1
NBC to terminate the contract with Notre Dame o... Nov 24 Local 1
See all South Bend Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Bend Forum Now

South Bend Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

South Bend Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

South Bend, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,607 • Total comments across all topics: 277,317,801

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC