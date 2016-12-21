Meet October London: The Multi-Talented Artist Co-Signed By Snoop Dogg & Jazze Pha

The Holiday season is upon us and there isn't a better example than the numerous television specials that turned up, including Taraji P. Henson's Somewhere during the broadcast, singer/songwriter/producer October London added another check on his breakout 2016 by performing his Christmas-themed "Santa Drop Me Some Loot." Linking up with Atlanta's esteemed producer Jazze Pha before connecting with Snoop Dogg , the South Bend, Indiana native hasn't stopped making major moves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HipHopDx.