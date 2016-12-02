Irish Singer Daniel O'Donnell to Perform at Morris Performing Arts Center Next Spring
One of Ireland's best loved artists, Daniel O'Donnell has announced that he will be returning to tour in the USA in May and June 2017. The tour will see the record breaking chart singer play a more extensive concert tour than he did in October 2016, when he performed in venues in the USA to packed houses of ardent fans.
