How a Rusty 1970 Cuda Won the Triple Crown of Rodding.
There's an old adage seasoned customizers often cite when the query is how to begin a build and that's to start with the very best example of the desired car one can find. And that's really good advice, but here's an exception to the rule and that's this stunning 1970 Plymouth 'Cuda that took Best Street Machine at the inaugural Triple Crown of Rodding held within the 34th Annual Hot Rod Roundup, hosted by Shades of the Past Car Club in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Rod Magazine.
Add your comments below
South Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walkerton Standoff (Jan '10)
|Dec 21
|Cat glynn
|2
|Brian Kelly will not leave Notre Dame until the...
|Dec 10
|Local
|1
|Notre Dame to fire Jack Swarbrick as athletic d...
|Dec 6
|Local
|1
|Notre Dame Football to fire Brian Kelly as head...
|Dec 6
|Local
|25
|Brian Kelly lied about staying in Notre Dame as...
|Dec 2
|Local
|5
|Police misconduct seen in half of South Bend co...
|Nov 30
|Citizen
|1
|NBC to terminate the contract with Notre Dame o...
|Nov 24
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC