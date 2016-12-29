Four Winds Casino bus driver killed in crash
NBC affiliate WNDU in South Bend, Indiana is reporting that it happened on Mauldin Road near the Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo Township Thursday morning. Rescue workers found a 2015 coach bus off the roadway resting against a tree, according to a Berrien County Sheriff's Department news release.
