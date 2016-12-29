Four Winds Casino bus driver killed i...

Four Winds Casino bus driver killed in crash

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: WOODTV.com

NBC affiliate WNDU in South Bend, Indiana is reporting that it happened on Mauldin Road near the Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo Township Thursday morning. Rescue workers found a 2015 coach bus off the roadway resting against a tree, according to a Berrien County Sheriff's Department news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Bend Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help Dec 27 Good guy 1
is heroin a south bend problem? (May '11) Dec 27 Good guy 34
Walkerton Standoff (Jan '10) Dec 21 Cat glynn 2
Brian Kelly will not leave Notre Dame until the... Dec 10 Local 1
Notre Dame to fire Jack Swarbrick as athletic d... Dec 6 Local 1
Notre Dame Football to fire Brian Kelly as head... Dec 6 Local 25
Brian Kelly lied about staying in Notre Dame as... Dec '16 Local 5
See all South Bend Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Bend Forum Now

South Bend Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

South Bend Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

South Bend, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,411 • Total comments across all topics: 277,638,490

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC