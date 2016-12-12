a oeLayaway Angela pays off balances at Harrisburg Walmart

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir is warning that anyone "wanting to topple the regime would have to confront the sta The 2016 Associated Press All-America college football teams: FIRST TEAM OFFENSE Quarterback - Lamar Jackson, sophomore, 6-foot-3, 205 pound SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer is giving up his senior season to enter the NFL draft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC 27.