TCSO Case Image, following traffic st...

TCSO Case Image, following traffic stop drug bust July 3, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: My Mother Lode

An early morning a traffic stop for a expired registration that happened when deputies pulled over a vehicle on Mono Way near Cavalieri Road in Sonora resulted in drug-related arrests today. According to Tuolumne County sheriff's officials, no one in the vehicle, which contained a driver and three passengers, was carrying any identification.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LIVERMORE / Man fatally stabbed at FormFactor IDd (Jul '08) Jun '17 A loved one 5
Babysitter (Jan '17) Jan '17 ChelseaM 1
Black? (Dec '16) Dec '16 Brooke 1
News Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13) Nov '16 Stockton209 2
News McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Jazzy 1
News Zombies ready to invade downtown Sonora (Oct '16) Oct '16 Sleepingboy 2
News Chase Ends With A Shooting In East Sonora (Oct '15) Aug '16 Rebecca peters 2
See all Sonora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonora Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Tuolumne County was issued at July 04 at 9:48AM PDT

Sonora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
 

Sonora, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,682 • Total comments across all topics: 282,239,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC