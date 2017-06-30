Sonora Regional Medical Center rename...

Sonora Regional Medical Center renamed; mission statement expanded

14 hrs ago Read more: The Union Democrat

According to a Adventist Health press release, the new brand affects the entire Adventist Health system, "including an expanded mission statement with core values that support our vision of transforming the health experience, outcomes and status of our communities. Today, we are excited to announce a key milestone on our branding journey; the naming across our system will be updated to truly reflect our coming together under one brand."

