Sonora Regional Medical Center renamed; mission statement expanded
According to a Adventist Health press release, the new brand affects the entire Adventist Health system, "including an expanded mission statement with core values that support our vision of transforming the health experience, outcomes and status of our communities. Today, we are excited to announce a key milestone on our branding journey; the naming across our system will be updated to truly reflect our coming together under one brand."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.
Add your comments below
Sonora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LIVERMORE / Man fatally stabbed at FormFactor IDd (Jul '08)
|Jun '17
|A loved one
|5
|Babysitter (Jan '17)
|Jan '17
|ChelseaM
|1
|Black? (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Brooke
|1
|Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13)
|Nov '16
|Stockton209
|2
|Zombies ready to invade downtown Sonora (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Sleepingboy
|2
|Chase Ends With A Shooting In East Sonora (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|Rebecca peters
|2
|Jbarrettmurderer (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|JBarrettmurderer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sonora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC