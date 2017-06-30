Rise in drone use prompts concern from emergency responders
Jody Dugan / Courtesy The DJI Spark and DJI Phantom 3 used by drone hobbyist Jody Dugan during aerial flights and photography. The phone and tablet show mounted on the remote devices allow for realtime viewing of video and telemetry such as speed, distance and GPS positioning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sonora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LIVERMORE / Man fatally stabbed at FormFactor IDd (Jul '08)
|Jun '17
|A loved one
|5
|Babysitter (Jan '17)
|Jan '17
|ChelseaM
|1
|Black? (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Brooke
|1
|Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13)
|Nov '16
|Stockton209
|2
|McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Jazzy
|1
|Zombies ready to invade downtown Sonora (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Sleepingboy
|2
|Chase Ends With A Shooting In East Sonora (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|Rebecca peters
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sonora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC