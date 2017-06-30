Now&Then: July 4 in the 1900s
Photo courtesy of the Tuolumne County Historical Society The Eureka Engine Company prepares to march in the 1920 Fourth of July parade. - union democrat Photo courtesy of the Tuolumne County Historical Society The Eureka Engine Company prepares to march in the 1920 Fourth of July parade.
