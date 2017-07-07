News of Record for July 7, 2017

10:06 a.m., miscellaneous harassment - A man flipped off and shook his cane at a driver on Washington Street as he passed by. 12:27 a.m., Sonora - A woman on Greenley Road was hit in the arm by a man with a machete.

