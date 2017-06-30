Illegal fireworks use draws citations
Tuolumne Calaveras Unit reported citing five people on Monday evening after fireworks were set off in what they described as a high fire danger area near dry grass. Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Andrea Benson said it was common on July 4 for the office to receive noise complaints for firework usage in neighborhoods and county areas, though some reports were from the public displays at Don Pedro Lake and Pine Mountain Lake.
