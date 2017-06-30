Grand Jury Shines Light On Fire Department, Library, IT And Others

The new report took a detailed look at the Tuolumne County Fire Department and its contract with CAL Fire for dispatch services, emergency response, emergency fire protection and basic life support. The Grand Jury concludes that it may be a conflict of interest having the same person fill the role of both Tuolumne County Fire Chief and CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit Chief.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.