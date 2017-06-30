Commission delays meeting over proposed Sonora flagpole
The Tuolumne County Historic Preservation Review Commission postponed its July meeting to Aug. 7 because Deputy County Administrator Daniel Richardson has not yet consulted with the State Historic Preservation Commission. Some commissioners fear the new flagpole could make the square ineligible to continue its listing on the National Register of Historic Places.
