A Doorway To Home Sweet Home

Habitat for Humanity of Tuolumne County, which builds houses for those in need, got a helping hand but not with a hammer and saw instead cash to buy home supplies. In May, the Black Hat Foundation held its 26th annual Black and White Charity Ball at Black Oak Casino Resort Hotel that raised $30,000 for the charity.
