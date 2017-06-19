Workers, children and pets cope with weeklong Mother Lode heatwave
A worker at the Diana J. White Cancer Center and Pavilion work site wears a bandana under his helmet Thursday as afternoon temperatures approach 102 to 104 degrees Fahrenheit. A worker at the Diana J. White Cancer Center and Pavilion work site steps in the shade to sip water Thursday as afternoon temperatures approach 102 to 104 degrees Fahrenheit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.
Add your comments below
Sonora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LIVERMORE / Man fatally stabbed at FormFactor IDd (Jul '08)
|Jun 2
|A loved one
|5
|More rain and snow possible Sunday
|Mar '17
|Tracybench553
|1
|Babysitter
|Jan '17
|ChelseaM
|1
|Black? (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Brooke
|1
|Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13)
|Nov '16
|Stockton209
|2
|McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Jazzy
|1
|Zombies ready to invade downtown Sonora (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Sleepingboy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sonora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC