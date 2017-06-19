Weekend wrecks result in major injuries
The Sonora-area California Highway Patrol reported 10 vehicle collisions involving injuries from Friday through Sunday, with two major-injury collisions requiring medical aid on Saturday. About noon Saturday, a motorcycle passenger suffered a possible broken ankle and was transported out of the area for medical aid after a wreck near the intersection of Highway 108 and Clark Fork Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.
Add your comments below
Sonora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LIVERMORE / Man fatally stabbed at FormFactor IDd (Jul '08)
|Jun 2
|A loved one
|5
|More rain and snow possible Sunday
|Mar '17
|Tracybench553
|1
|Babysitter
|Jan '17
|ChelseaM
|1
|Black?
|Dec '16
|Brooke
|1
|Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13)
|Nov '16
|Stockton209
|2
|McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Jazzy
|1
|Zombies ready to invade downtown Sonora (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Sleepingboy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sonora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC