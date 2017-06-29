Wanted man evades deputies for third time
A man wanted by the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office evaded deputies for the third time in three months Wednesday afternoon in Sonora near Lime Kiln Road. Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle driven by an unidentified woman in the area of Lime Kiln Road at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.
Add your comments below
Sonora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LIVERMORE / Man fatally stabbed at FormFactor IDd (Jul '08)
|Jun 2
|A loved one
|5
|More rain and snow possible Sunday
|Mar '17
|Tracybench553
|1
|Babysitter
|Jan '17
|ChelseaM
|1
|Black? (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Brooke
|1
|Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13)
|Nov '16
|Stockton209
|2
|McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Jazzy
|1
|Zombies ready to invade downtown Sonora (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Sleepingboy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sonora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC