Wanted Man Considered Armed And Dangerous

The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help to find an "armed and dangerous" suspect that jumped out the vehicle he was riding in after it was pulled over in Sonora. A deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Impala for a broken tail light with four people inside just after 2 a.m. Wednesday on Angeline Court.

