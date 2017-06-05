Wanted Man Considered Armed And Dangerous
The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help to find an "armed and dangerous" suspect that jumped out the vehicle he was riding in after it was pulled over in Sonora. A deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Impala for a broken tail light with four people inside just after 2 a.m. Wednesday on Angeline Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.
Add your comments below
Sonora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LIVERMORE / Man fatally stabbed at FormFactor IDd (Jul '08)
|Jun 2
|A loved one
|5
|More rain and snow possible Sunday
|Mar '17
|Tracybench553
|1
|Babysitter
|Jan '17
|ChelseaM
|1
|Black?
|Dec '16
|Brooke
|1
|Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13)
|Nov '16
|Stockton209
|2
|McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Jazzy
|1
|Community Support Needed as advertised in My Mo... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|FirstAmendmentRights
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sonora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC