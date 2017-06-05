Walkers and drivers fight for Washington Street turf

Navigating the crosswalks in downtown Sonora has earned a perilous reputation that is almost universally acknowledged, with near-collisions between vehicles and pedestrians happening almost every day. Dozens of people have been injured during the past five years along the bustling, traffic-prone thoroughfare of Washington Street/Highway 49. A collision Monday morning between a 10 year old on a bicycle and a 2013 Chevy Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Community Service truck at the intersection of Stockton Road and South Washington Street sent the boy to the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento for surgery on his left foot, his mother, Sarah Guzman, 35, of Sonora said.

