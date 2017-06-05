Umpqua Bank In Downtown Sonora
Clarke Broadcasting has learned the doors of the downtown Sonora Umpqua Bank will permanently close at the end of August. The bank is located at 229 South Washington Street and employs a half a dozen workers.
