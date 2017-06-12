Two arrested outside Walmart after theft investigation

Two men were arrested outside Walmart on Sanguinetti Road early Sunday morning on suspicion of drug possession and theft after a concealed knife was found on one of the men. About 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Sonora Police officers responded to the 1100 block of Sanguinetti Road in the parking lot near Walmart on a report that two intoxicated men had caused a disturbance and stolen merchandise.

