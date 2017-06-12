Two arrested outside Walmart after th...

Two arrested outside Walmart after theft investigation

23 hrs ago

Two men were arrested outside Walmart on Sanguinetti Road early Sunday morning on suspicion of drug possession and theft after a concealed knife was found on one of the men. About 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Sonora Police officers responded to the 1100 block of Sanguinetti Road in the parking lot near Walmart on a report that two intoxicated men had caused a disturbance and stolen merchandise.

