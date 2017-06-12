Twain Harte Teen Athlete To Compete In Finland
Sonora, CA - In just a few weeks a local teen athlete will internationally compete as part of a six-person US team in a little-known sport arguably bearing a bit of a semblance to "The Amazing Race." Recently named to the 2017 US Junior World Orienteering Championship team, Katie Petersen, 17, of Twain Harte will be competing in events that will be held July 9-16 in Tampere, Finland.
