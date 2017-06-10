Trial date set in sex with a minor case

A jury trial for a prison guard charged with 15 counts including sexual intercourse with a minor, will begin Aug. 30. Assistant District Attorney Eric Hovatter said during a pre-trial hearing Wednesday morning, Kimberly Ramirez, 38, a Sonora resident who was a prison guard at Sierra Conservation Center in Jamestown when she was arrested on Oct. 31, 2016, elected to disqualify Judge James Boscoe from hearing the case. Boscoe routinely informs defendants of a friendly relationship between himself and Hovatter, Hovatter said, and gives defendants the option of having another judge assigned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.