Three schools hold graduation ceremonies
Iris Barnes gives the thumbs up to her fellow graduates during commencement ceremonies. Approximately 184 students graduated from Sonora High School at Dunlavy Field in Sonora, California, on Thursday, June 8, 2017, in front of a full stadium of family and friends.
