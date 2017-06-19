Three Injured In DUI Crash On Highway 4
CHP officials say an allegedly intoxicated driver was arrested for DUI following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 4 that sent him and two others to hospitals. The CHP San Andreas Unit reports that 29-year-old James G. Spratt of Avery, driving a Ford Mustang during the early hours Saturday, was headed west on Highway 4 east of Howard Court at a high rate of speed when made an unsafe turn that caused him to hit a right shoulder embankment and then spin back into the path of an eastbound Honda Civic, driven by 33-year-old Daniel Horsey of San Mateo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.
Add your comments below
Sonora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LIVERMORE / Man fatally stabbed at FormFactor IDd (Jul '08)
|Jun 2
|A loved one
|5
|More rain and snow possible Sunday
|Mar '17
|Tracybench553
|1
|Babysitter
|Jan '17
|ChelseaM
|1
|Black?
|Dec '16
|Brooke
|1
|Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13)
|Nov '16
|Stockton209
|2
|McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Jazzy
|1
|Zombies ready to invade downtown Sonora (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Sleepingboy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sonora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC