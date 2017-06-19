Three Injured In DUI Crash On Highway 4

CHP officials say an allegedly intoxicated driver was arrested for DUI following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 4 that sent him and two others to hospitals. The CHP San Andreas Unit reports that 29-year-old James G. Spratt of Avery, driving a Ford Mustang during the early hours Saturday, was headed west on Highway 4 east of Howard Court at a high rate of speed when made an unsafe turn that caused him to hit a right shoulder embankment and then spin back into the path of an eastbound Honda Civic, driven by 33-year-old Daniel Horsey of San Mateo.

