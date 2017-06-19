Supervisor: More Tuolumne County Fina...

Supervisor: More Tuolumne County Finance Committee meetings might have eased budget tension

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Union Democrat

Would recent budget considerations have been much different if the Tuolumne County Finance Committee had met more often than eight times since 2015? County Supervisor Randy Hanvelt, who serves on the committee, said he believes it could have prevented some surprises if the committee had taken a more active role. "I've been on the finance committee since I've been a supervisor and I keep telling the county staff we're not utilizing the committee enough," Hanvelt said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LIVERMORE / Man fatally stabbed at FormFactor IDd (Jul '08) Jun 2 A loved one 5
News More rain and snow possible Sunday Mar '17 Tracybench553 1
Babysitter Jan '17 ChelseaM 1
Black? (Dec '16) Dec '16 Brooke 1
News Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13) Nov '16 Stockton209 2
News McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Jazzy 1
News Zombies ready to invade downtown Sonora (Oct '16) Oct '16 Sleepingboy 2
See all Sonora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonora Forum Now

Sonora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Sonora, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,570 • Total comments across all topics: 281,970,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC