Supervisor: More Tuolumne County Finance Committee meetings might have eased budget tension

Would recent budget considerations have been much different if the Tuolumne County Finance Committee had met more often than eight times since 2015? County Supervisor Randy Hanvelt, who serves on the committee, said he believes it could have prevented some surprises if the committee had taken a more active role. "I've been on the finance committee since I've been a supervisor and I keep telling the county staff we're not utilizing the committee enough," Hanvelt said.

