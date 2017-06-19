Structure And Vegetation Fire In Sonora
Update at 9:30pm: CAL Fire officials report the structure fire has been knocked down and the vegetation fire has been contained to a quarter acre. Mop-up will continue into the evening, so expect traffic delays to continue in the area.
