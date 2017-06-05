Stanislaus County farmer missing in the Mother Lode after plane disappears
The plane was last spotted on radar west of remote Mountain Ranch in Calaveras County. Search teams from three sheriff's departments - Calaveras, Amador and Tuolumne - as well as aircraft from the California Highway Patrol and Civil Air Patrol have been scouring the region ever since, with no sightings reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Add your comments below
Sonora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LIVERMORE / Man fatally stabbed at FormFactor IDd (Jul '08)
|Jun 2
|A loved one
|5
|More rain and snow possible Sunday
|Mar '17
|Tracybench553
|1
|Babysitter
|Jan '17
|ChelseaM
|1
|Black?
|Dec '16
|Brooke
|1
|Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13)
|Nov '16
|Stockton209
|2
|McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Jazzy
|1
|Community Support Needed as advertised in My Mo... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|FirstAmendmentRights
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sonora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC