Sonoraa s Certified Farmera s Market Is Back
With sunshine, warm temperatures and the calendar reading June, the Sonora Certified Farmers Market is back each Saturday morning through October 14th. Erin O'Hare, City of Sonora Farmer's Market Supervisor for the past ten years, was Wednesday's KVML "Newsmaker of the Day".
