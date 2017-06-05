Sonora police officer recognized by MAAD
Sonora Police Officer Naomi Kneip has received recognition as the "top cop" from Mother's Against Drunk Driving for making 16 driving-under-the-influence arrests in 2016, the most in the department. The Northern California MADD hosts a law enforcement recognition event annually to award the top law enforcement officials in police departments, California Highway Patrol and sheriff's offices in counties in the Sacramento region, Central Valley and Bay Area.
