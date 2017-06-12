Sonora Pass to open this afternoon

Staff with Caltrans announced this morning that 9,624-foot Sonora Pass, where Highway 108 crosses the high spine of the Central Sierra, will open at 2 p.m. today, connecting Sonora and the rest of the Mother Lode to Bridgeport and the Eastside Sierra for the first time in more than six months. "Snow and debris have been removed and work to ensure the traveling public's safety is finishing up," Florene Trainor with Caltrans District 9 in Mono County said in a statement this morning.

