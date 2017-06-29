Sonora merchants seek answers from Caltrans on pedestrian safety
Interim City Engineer Jerry Fuccillo addresses Caltrans representative Carl Baker and City Councilman George Segarini Wednesday morning at a monthly town hall meeting for city of Sonora merchants. At a monthly city of Sonora merchants meeting Wednesday morning, Caltrans Office Chief and Regional Planning Liaison Carl Baker presented a series of pedestrian safety plans that could be utilized in the bustling thoroughfare of South Washington Street and heard the grievances of local business owners concerned with crosswalk safety.
