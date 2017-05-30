Sonora Man Heads To Prison Convicted ...

Sonora Man Heads To Prison Convicted Of A Host of Crimes

A Sonora man has been convicted of domestic violence, identity theft, and drugs among other charges and will spend nearly 21 years behind bars. A sentence of 20 years and eight months stemmed from five separate cases dating back to February of 2015.

