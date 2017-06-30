Sonora man arrested after probation search uncovers evidence of drug sales

A Sonora man was arrested Thursday morning after a probation search on his home yielded drugs, drug paraphernalia and evidence suggesting the sale of narcotics. Tuolumne County Sheriff's deputies, Tuolumne County Probation Officers and members of the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Narcotics Team conducted the probation search at around 11 a.m. at a residence located at the Tamarron Mobile Home Park on Mono Way in Sonora, a Tuolumne County Sheriff's news release said.

