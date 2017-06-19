Sonora Leaders To Vote On Budget
On Monday the Sonora City Council will vote on a proposed $11.2-million operating budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1st. Sonora City Administrator Tim Miller will break down the details during this weekend's Mother Lode Views.
