Sonora High Assembles Committee To Ponder Possible Sale Of Dome, Wildcat Ranch

Its potential listing might sound like this: beautiful historic circa 1909 building with original inner workings intact overlooking downtown Sonora seeks new purpose and potentially a new owner. Held by Sonora High School Union District since the 1970s since acquiring it from original owner Sonora Elementary School ahead of its relocation, the city's beloved landmark Dome building continues, for lack of sufficient funds to maintain it, to cause increasing concerns as to its future viability, even - as District Superintendent Pat Chabot readily admits - potentially its continued long-term existence.

