Sonora council to review proposed budget

A proposed operating budget for the City of Sonora would maintain existing services and programs over the next 12 months, while providing $2.3 million for a long-planned overhaul of one of the busiest intersections in the county. The Sonora City Council meets at 5 p.m. Monday in City Hall, at 94 N. Washington St., to consider making any changes to the proposed $10.2 million spending plan for the 2017-18 fiscal year that begins July 1. Most of the spending the council has discretion over comes from the city's General Fund, which pays for core services such as police, fire, public works, community development and administration.

