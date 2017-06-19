Sonora businesswoman making name worldwide

In 12 years, UV Skinz founder Rhonda Sparks, 45, of Sonora, has taken her company from a barn on her home property to an 8,000-square-foot office and warehouse in East Sonora with more than 30 employees. In 12 years, UV Skinz founder Rhonda Sparks, 45, of Sonora, has taken her company from a barn on her home property to an 8,000-square-foot office and warehouse in East Sonora with more than 30 employees.

