Social media prank turns serious for Summerville High student

Several gratuitous posts on a Summerville High School student's social media account featuring a threat of violence to an unidentified school and sexual and racist content prompted an investigation by the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office and the school's administration on Thursday. Following a day-long investigation that concluded about 3 p.m., investigating deputies and school administration determined that the student's Instagram account, a smartphone social media app used to share photographs and corresponding captions, had been hacked by another Summerville High School student as a "practical joke."

