Sheriff's Office IDs suspect still at-large in Big Hill burglary

The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office has identified Brandon Leslie Earl, 30, of Calaveras County, as the suspect they believe fled the scene of a burglary that occurred Wednesday morning in the Big Hill area of Sonora. Earl was described as 6-foot-tall, about 160 pounds, with blue eyes, blonde hair that's shaved, and a tattoo on the side of his head.

