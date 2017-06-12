Sheriff, CHP assist with Stanislaus County task force with arrest
The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office and Sonora-area California Highway Patrol assisted the Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force on Tuesday with the surveillance and traffic stop of a stolen 2012 Kenworth big-rig truck and a GMC pickup that led to arrest of three men. Task force members spotted the Kenworth, which had been reported stolen to the Oakdale Police Department, in the area of West Main Street in Turlock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.
Add your comments below
Sonora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LIVERMORE / Man fatally stabbed at FormFactor IDd (Jul '08)
|Jun 2
|A loved one
|5
|More rain and snow possible Sunday
|Mar '17
|Tracybench553
|1
|Babysitter
|Jan '17
|ChelseaM
|1
|Black?
|Dec '16
|Brooke
|1
|Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13)
|Nov '16
|Stockton209
|2
|McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Jazzy
|1
|Community Support Needed as advertised in My Mo... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|FirstAmendmentRights
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sonora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC